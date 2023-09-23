2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report- Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Eric Bosumtwi scored a spectacular goal to hand Bibiani GoldStars its first win of the season against Asante Kotoko at the Dun’s Park on match day two.

The miners had vow to beat The Porcupine Warriors at their own backyard according to the head coach Michael Osei.

GoldStars started the game on a bright note and were nearly rewarded with a goal which was controversially disallowed by the referee.

Bibiani Gold Stars in the 20th minute.Alex Aso capitalized on a howler from Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare and scored the goal which was controversially ruled out by the referee.

Appiah McCarthy’s brilliant free kick was saved by Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare in the 30th minute of the first half to deny the home side.

The first half ended in a draw with Bibiani Gold Stars dominating possession and chances created ahead of Asante Kotoko.

In the second half, Prince Owusu Kwabena broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to put Bibiani Gold Stars in the lead.

Sherrif Mohammed got the equalizer for Asante Kotoko five minutes later with a powerful strike in the box.

GoldStars restored their lead in the 73rd minute through Eric Bosuntwi who delivered a sweet strike from 25 yards to the top corner of right pole.

Steven Mukwala missed the opportunity to restore parity for Asante Kotoko as goalkeeper Joe Baah was up to the task for Asante Kotoko.

Bibiani Gold Stars held on the lead to record a 2-1 win against Asante Kotoko in this encounter.