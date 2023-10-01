2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report – Great Olympics 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Great Olympics recorded their first victory of the campaign after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

Michael Osei’s second half goal for the hosts was the difference in a keenly contested match.

The first half was an even battle with chances falling to both teams but they failed to convert.

After recess, Osei lofted his effort into the post after he noticed Gold Stars goalie Yaw Osei had come off his line to give Olympics the lead on 48 minutes.

Annor Walker made changes to his team with the intention to jealously protect that lead and record his first win he so much craved.

Michael Osei’s poor away run continues as Gold Stars failed to build on their momentum after their win over Asante Kotoko.