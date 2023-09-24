2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 2 – Match Report – Heart of Lions 0-0 Great Olympics

Heart of Lions' first home game following their return to the Ghanaian top flight ended in a goalless stalemate on Sunday.

The match against Great Olympics saw both teams battle to a 0-0 draw at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

The closely contested game showcased cautious play from both sides, as they were eager to secure their first victory of the season.

Lions had previously drawn 0-0 against Kotoko in their first game in Kumasi, while Olympics had a similar scoreline in their opening match against Bofoakwa Tano.

Chances were scarce in this encounter, with neither side dominating the game. Both teams appeared content to share the points but may have expected more from the match.

Heart of Lions will travel to Tamale for their next game against RTU, while Olympics will face Bibiani Goldstars in Accra.