2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 2 – Match Report – Hearts of Oak 1-0 Nsoatreman 

Hearts of Oak bounced back from their opening match disappointment with a 1-0 win against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet scored the decisive goal with a close-range finish just four minutes into the game.

Wanet's header initially hit the post but then fell kindly to him, allowing him to make no mistake and put Hearts of Oak in the lead.

Despite having a numerical advantage after Nsoatreman's midfielder Philip Ofori was sent off in the 35th minute, Hearts of Oak couldn't add to their lead.

The win marked an end to a series of games without a victory against Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu and provided some relief for Hearts of Oak, who had previously struggled against the former Black Stars assistant coach. Konadu had maintained an impressive record against Hearts of Oak, dating back to his time with WA All Stars, Kotoko, and Legon Cities.

Hearts of Oak had made a disappointing start to the season with a 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United in their opening game. However, their performance on Sunday showed promise, and they will be aiming for greater consistency and improved goal-scoring as the season progresses.

For Nsoatreman, this defeat marked their first loss of the season after a winning start, and they will need to regroup and make adjustments moving forward.