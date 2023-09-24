2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report – Karela United 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United put their matchday one disappointment behind them to overcome Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, September 24 2023.

A brace from Evans Adomako and a third by George Amomoo put Karela in comfortable right after the hour mark.

Adoamko broke the deadlock on 19 minutes and completed his brace by netting in the 53rd minute. George Amonoo made it three on 63 minutes.

Stephen Amankona got a consolation for Berekum Chelsea after converted a spot kick on 78 minutes to score his third goal of the campaign.

The Pride and Passion will be pleased to win their first match at home in Tamale. They are away to Kotoko for their next game while Berekum Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways when they host Accra Lions for their next match.