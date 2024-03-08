2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Hearts of Oak will be heading into Sunday's match against Bofoakwa Tano in Sogakope with confidence soaring, following two consecutive victories.

Originally slated for Accra, the match venue has been shifted to WAFA Park due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium as it hosts the African Games.

However, this change of venue is unlikely to faze the Phobians, given their impressive form in the second round under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

With wins in their last three games, Hearts of Oak are currently the only team on such a streak and will be eager to extend it against struggling Bofoakwa.

Their resilience was on display last weekend when they came from behind to secure a victory, showcasing a mentality that bodes well for their title aspirations, despite being eight points behind.

Under Ouattara's guidance, there's a palpable sense of rejuvenation within the team, fueling hopes of a late surge for the title.

The encounter with Bofoakwa Tano comes five months after their earlier meeting, which saw Bofoakwa Tano emerge victorious with a 1-0 win.

Hearts of Oak have been enjoying a solid run of form, notching wins against Nsoatreman, Real Tamale United, and Bechem United, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches.

On the other hand, Bofoakwa Tano enter the fixture following a draw against Real Tamale last Monday and have struggled to secure a league victory since November 2023.

With Hearts of Oak aiming to avenge their earlier defeat this season, they'll view this match as a prime opportunity to do so.

Hearts of Oak have yet to score against Bofoakwa Tano in their recent head-to-head history.

In terms of their overall performance this season, Hearts of Oak have won six out of their 19 matches in the Premier League, drawing nine, and suffering four defeats.

They've scored 18 goals while conceding 13. Bofoakwa Tano, meanwhile, have won three out of their 18 matches, drawing nine, and experiencing six defeats. They've scored nine goals and conceded 16.