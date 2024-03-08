2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Karela United vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko bounced back from their unexpected defeat to Heart of Lions with a victory over Bibiani Gold Stars, but suffered a blow to their pride with a midweek loss to ASEC Mimosas.

The Porcupine Warriors couldn't overcome the Ivorian champions in the President's Cup, delivering a disappointing performance that left fans furious.

This display epitomized the current state of the club, highlighting the significant work needed if they aim to reclaim the title and secure a return to the continent's premier competition, the CAF Champions League.

Their journey to redemption begins this weekend as they head north to Tamale to take on Karela United.

This fixture is anticipated to be a tough challenge for Kotoko, especially considering their recent loss to Karela United in the Ghanaian FA Cup.

While seeking vengeance, Kotoko must be mindful of their opponents' wounded spirit. Karela United suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Berekum Chelsea last week.

Karela and Asante Kotoko renew their rivalry just 25 days after their FA Cup encounter, which Karela won 2-0.

Despite coming off a loss against Berekum Chelsea, Karela United's solid defensive performances at home, with four consecutive clean sheets, suggest a formidable challenge for Kotoko.

Since November 2021, Karela and Asante Kotoko have clashed six times, with Karela securing two victories and four matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting on February 12, 2024, saw Karela emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

In these six head-to-head matches, Karela has scored a total of six goals while Asante Kotoko has netted three.

Overall, Karela hold the advantage in recent encounters against Asante Kotoko.