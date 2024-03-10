2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Nations FC vs Medeama

Medeama SC will be looking to bounce back from their CAF Champions League disappointment when they take on Nations FC in a Ghana Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The defending champions have had a poor season so far, sitting 10 points behind league leaders Samartex with two games in hand.

In contrast, Nations FC are enjoying an impressive debut season and currently sit in fourth place, just five points off the top spot.

They have won back-to-back games in the second round and are eager to prove themselves as legitimate title contenders.

The first meeting between the two sides saw Medeama emerge victorious with a narrow 1-0 win in Tarkwa.

However, Nations have been formidable at home, boasting the third-best home record in the league with nine games unbeaten at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

On the other hand, Medeama have struggled on the road, managing only eight points from nine away games.

Despite their poor away form, Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor remains confident in his team's abilities and believes they can overcome Nations FC.

Meanwhile, Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle is also optimistic about his team's chances.

With both teams eager to secure maximum points, fans can expect an exciting and closely fought contest.

Will Medeama continue their dominance over Nations FC or will the newcomers spring a surprise? The answer will be revealed on Sunday.