2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Dreams FC

Nsoatreman FC seeks redemption after last week's setback, succumbing to a home defeat against Hearts of Oak, denting their championship aspirations.

Maxwell Konadu's squad aims for a swift return to the winner's circle as they face Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League at Nana Amoah Koromansah Park.

Currently occupying the 5th spot in the league standings, Nsoatreman slipped from the top four, eager to clinch a victory against Dreams on Sunday to climb the ladder, trailing the league leaders by just five points.

Dreams FC, buoyed by their commendable CAF Confederation Cup debut, topped their group in the continental competition, marking the first time a Ghanaian club reached the knockout stages in two decades.

However, their domestic form tells a different tale, languishing in 14th place in the Ghana Premier League, a mere three points above the relegation zone.

Despite Dreams' confidence, they face challenges with the absence of star player Abdul Aziz Issah, representing the Ghana U20 team in the Africa Games 2023.

As both teams vie for crucial points, the match promises an intense battle with Nsoatreman eyeing a resurgence and Dreams aiming to translate continental success into domestic stability.