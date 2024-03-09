2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Karela United 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Giyasu Ibrahim's 62nd minute goal helped Karela United secure a crucial league victory over Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

The win marked Karela's second consecutive victory over Kotoko, following their FA Cup triumph last month.

Kotoko entered the game hoping to secure a win and join league leaders Samartex at the top of the table.

However, Karela United had other plans, as they played with high intensity and motivation throughout the match.

Despite Kotoko's efforts to find their rhythm, Karela's defence held strong, and Ibrahim's powerful header from a corner kick sealed the deal for Karela.

The win sees Karela United move up to 13th place on the league table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Kotoko, on the other hand, risks dropping from their current second position if their close competitors secure wins in their remaining games.

The victory for Karela United is a testament to their resilience and determination.

They have shown that they can compete with the best teams in the league, and their performance will surely boost their confidence as they approach the remainder of the season.

For Kotoko, the loss serves as a wake-up call, and they must now refocus their energy on securing positive results in their upcoming matches.