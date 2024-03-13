2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview- Asante Kotoko vs Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Karela United on Saturday when they host Accra Lions on matchday 21 in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors' start to the second round of the Ghana Premier League has seen them lose two and win one of the three games played.

However, their opponents, Accra Lions, are yet to taste defeat in the second round after drawing against Legon Cities and tearing apart Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Despite their form, their record against the Kumasi-based giants has been poor, with the Accra club yet to win a game against Kotoko.

The last time Accra Lions travelled to Kumasi, they were hammered 4-0 by the Reds.

Kotoko will miss the services of Michael Kyei Dwamena, Sherif Mohammed and winger Isaac Agyapong due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions are without goalkeeper Daniel Afful, Remember Boateng and Fredrick Kesse, who are with the Ghana U20 team for the African Games.

Lions bolstered their squad before the start of the second round with the signings of Dauda John and Blessing Asuman, with the latter already hitting the ground running after scoring a brace against Chelsea.

While Asante Kotoko hopes to extend their dominance over Accra Lions, the Accra-based club are poised to get their first win in Kumasi.