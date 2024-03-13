2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview – FC Samartex vs. Nsoatreman FC

After succumbing to defeats in their last two games, Samartex will host Nsoatreman in a must-win premier league clash at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 13 2024.

The Timber Giants remain atop of the league standings despite the disappointing results following their win over second-placed Aduana Stars. The league leaders enjoy a two-point lead and risk losing the top spot if they fail to beat fifth-placed Nsoatreman who are five points behind.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges will also set their sights on picking all three points having suffered the same fate as their hosts after losing two games on the spin at home. They will be offered some hope because Nations FC have shown that the Timber Giants can be beaten in Samreboi.

Both teams will aim to redeem themselves by putting the smiles back on the faces of their fans and keeping their title hopes alive which makes us all set for an adrenaline rush of an encounter. The stakes couldn't be higher for either team as they seek to avoid a third defeat.