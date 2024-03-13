2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report- Asante Kotoko 2-3 Accra Lions

Accra Lions shocked Asante Kotoko in Kumasi after securing a historic 3-2 victory at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

Red-hot teen sensation Blessing Asuman netted a brace to add to forward Dominic Amponsah's thunderous strike as the young Lions edged the Porcupine Warriors in their own backyard despite consolation goals from Kalo Ouattara and Benard Somuah.

Having torn apart Berekum Chelsea in Sogakope on Sunday, Accra Lions came into the game beaming with confidence and under just ten minutes broke the deadlock following a quick counter attack, with Daniel Awuni serving Asuman on the left, who neatly controlled before firing past the Kotoko goalie.

The Kumasi-based giants responded twenty minutes later after Ouattara, who netted against the same side in the first round, majestically controlled an Andrews Appau cross before unleashing a left-footed strike.

With the scores at 1-1 before half time, Lions started the same way they began the game with a defense splitting pass from Seidu Saday finding Auman who fired home to restore the lead in the 49th minute.

Accra Lions maintained their composure as Asante Kotoko chased an equalizer and from a well-defended corner, the visitors started another counter attacker with second-half substitute Bernard Kesse finding Amponsah, who unleased a powerful strike to beat Moise Pouaty.

Bernard Somuah, who came on in the second half for Asante Kotoko, grabbed a late consolation but it was too late as Accra Lions recorded back-to-back victories in the Ghana Premier League.