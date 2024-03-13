GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report – FC Samartex 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Published on: 13 March 2024
Samartex 1996 FC

Samartex extended their lead atop the premier league standings after securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Nsoatreman at the Nsenkyire Stadium on Wednesday, March 13 2024.

Two first half goals from Evans Osei Wusu and skipper, Emmanuel Keyekeh were enough to return the Timber Giants to winning ways after losing their last two games.

Samartex raced into a 16th minute lead through Osei Wusu’s strike. Keyekeh scored on 31 minutes to double their advantage.

The Timber Giants made their home advantage count as they dominated the game to deny the visitors any chance of a comeback. The league leaders now have a five-point advantage after second-placed Aduana lost away to Berekum Chelsea.

Nsoatreman have now lost three games on the spin and drop to 6th position on the league and will hope for a quick turnaround when they host defending champions, Medeama for their next game. Samartex are away to Dreams FC for their next match.

