2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Bofoakwa Tano

The match between Bibiani Gold Stars and Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday at Dun's Park promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to secure a vital win.

Bofoakwa Tano finally ended their winless streak with a 1-0 win over Heart of Lions in midweek, following a strong performance against Hearts of Oak.

They will be looking to build on these positive results and cause an upset against Gold Stars, who are typically stronger at home.

Gold Stars have lost three games at home this season, but they have also won six times in 11 games at Dun's Park.

They will be seeking a seventh home win that could help them pull clear of the relegation zone.

The first league meeting between the two teams ended in a stalemate, with Bofoakwa Tano slightly dominating the match.

However, Gold Stars have improved since then, and they will be looking to take advantage of their home ground and secure a crucial win.

Statistics wise, Bibiani Gold Stars have won six of their 21 matches this season, drawing seven and losing eight.

They have scored 26 goals at an average of 1.24 per match, while conceding 25 goals at a rate of 1.19 per match.

Bofoakwa Tano, on the other hand, have won four of their 21 matches, drawing 11 and losing six. They have scored 12 goals at a rate of 0.57 per match, while conceding 18 goals at a rate of 0.86 per match.

Currently, Bibiani Gold Stars sit in 14th position in the league table with 25 points from 21 matches, while Bofoakwa Tano are placed 16th with 23 points from 21 matches. A win for either team could significantly impact their standing in the table, making this a highly important match for both sides.