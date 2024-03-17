2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-2 Samartex

Dreams FC and league leaders Samartex battled to an exciting 2-2 draw on Sunday, with both teams giving their all in a thrilling encounter.

Despite dominating possession and chances, Dreams FC found themselves trailing 2-0 after Evans Osei Wusu scored twice for Samartex in the 19th and 22nd minutes.

However, the home team refused to give up and Agyenim Boateng Mensah pulled one back for Dreams in the 24th minute, ensuring that Samartex went into halftime with only a single-goal advantage.

The second half saw Dreams continue to press for an equalizer, and their efforts were rewarded just three minutes in when James Sewornu inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

The score remained tied at 2-2 until the final whistle, leaving Samartex still atop the table while Dreams dropped to 13th place.