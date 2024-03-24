2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs Nations FC

Asante Kotoko fans are eagerly anticipating a turnaround in fortunes as their team faces off against Nations FC in the local derby, with under-pressure coach Prosper Narteh Ogum vowing to deliver better performances.

With just one win in their last five matches, the Porcupine Warriors find themselves slipping down the table, currently sitting in eighth place after a series of disappointing results.

Their opponents, Nations FC, come into the game on a high, having secured consecutive victories against FC Dreams and Berekum Chelsea. Currently occupying second place in the league standings, Nations FC will be aiming to extend their winning streak and further solidify their position near the top of the table.

This clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi holds significant importance for Asante Kotoko, who trail league leaders Samartex by a considerable margin of 10 points. A victory against Nations FC is imperative if they harbour any hopes of reigniting their title aspirations and making a late surge up the table.

The last encounter between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw, and Asante Kotoko will be keen to avoid a similar outcome this time around. However, they face a stern test against a resolute Nations FC side buoyed by recent successes.

In terms of their season statistics, Asante Kotoko have managed nine wins out of 22 matches, along with five draws and eight defeats. They have scored an average of 1.00 goal per match while conceding 0.86 goals per match. On the other hand, Nations FC have secured 11 victories from their 22 matches, with four draws and seven defeats. They have scored at a rate of 1.18 goals per match while conceding just 0.73 goals per match.

With both teams eager to secure a positive result for different reasons, Sunday's clash promises to be an intriguing battle between two sides with contrasting objectives.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to appease their frustrated fans with a much-needed victory, while Nations FC will be aiming to continue their impressive form and potentially make history with a first-ever win against the Porcupine Warriors.