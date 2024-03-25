2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview- RTU vs Accra Lions

Struggling Real Tamale United will be hoping to halt the high-flying Accra Lions when they clash at the Golden City Park on Monday for matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Northern Blues are without a win since the start of the second round and find themselves at the foot of the table, as relegation knocks at their doors.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions are unbeaten in the second round, winning three on a row, including a famous victory in Kumasi against Asante Kotoko.

Real Tamale United have a good record against the Accra-based club, having won four games in their five meetings.

However, with the game being played in Berekum, the visitors will fancy their chances against the Tamale heavyweights.

Accra Lions will welcome back Black Satellites trio Daniel Afful, Fredrick Kesse and Remember Boateng after their African Games exploits.

Dominic Amponsah, who has scored in three successive matches, alongside Daniel Awuni and Blessing Asuman remains the biggest threat to RTU.

RTU could count on the experience of long-serving captain Baba Kushibo, who scored against Lions in the first round as well as former Aduana Stars defender Hafiz Adams.

While Accra Lions are determined to extend their winning run, RTU will be hoping to end their winless streak.