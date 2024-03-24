2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Great Olympics 4-2 Aduana FC

After months of playing their home games in Sogakope and Kumasi, Great Olympics finally made a triumphant return to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing a well-deserved 4-2 victory over title contenders Aduana FC.

The match saw Olympics dominate proceedings, ending a streak of disappointing results and returning to winning ways after three consecutive matches.

The hosts left Aduana shell-shocked, taking a commanding 3-0 lead within the first 35 minutes of the game, effectively sealing the much-needed three points.

Isaac Mensah opened the scoring, followed by a brilliant brace from Albert Amoah, who seemed unstoppable throughout the encounter.

Although Aduana managed to pull one back through Zakaria Mumuni just before halftime, Albert Amoah completed his hat-trick in the second half, extending Olympics' lead to 4-1.

Despite conceding another late goal, Aduana was unable to mount a significant comeback, ultimately suffering a heavy defeat that could raise questions about head coach Yaw Acheampong's future at the club.

Following this result, Aduana drops further behind in the race for the top spot, now trailing by six points. Meanwhile, Great Olympics moves up to 10th place, only three points away from the coveted fourth position â€“ a feat they hope to accomplish by the end of the season.