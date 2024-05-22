2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-0 Legon Cities

Dreams FC managed to distance themselves from the dreaded drop zone following a convincing 2-0 victory over Legon Cities in their rescheduled matchday 24 tie.

Dreams entered the fray having suffered a shock 2-1 reversal at the hands of Heart of Lions at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last week.

Undeterred, the enterprising hosts rallied admirably, taking flight with a flurry of inspired attacking moves.

An electric start witnessed forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah fire Dreams into a commanding two-goal lead within a mere eight minutes.

First, Boateng Mensah struck in the sixth minute before repeating the feat two minutes later, catapulting Dreams to an insurmountable advantage.

Confronted with a Herculean task, Legon Cities sought solace through either equalising or even snatching a consolation goal.

Yet, valiant efforts amounted to nil as Dreams maintained their resolve to repel wave after wave of opposition attacks.

Eventually, the referee's whistle signified a well-deserved triumph for Dreams FC, lifting them five precious points above the relegation quagmire.

Furthermore, Dreams harbor ambitions of ascending higher in the rankings, occupying 13th place whilst boasting two extra games in hand compared to their contemporaries.

Meanwhile, opponents Legon Cities languish precariously in ninth position, reflecting a mixed fortunes turn for both clubs.