2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report – Nations FC 1-0 Great Olympics

Nations FC made a huge statement on the title race with a hard-fought win over Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5 2024.

The premier league debutants are in dreamland as they moved to the summit of the league standings thanks to Razak Simpson’s stoppage time superb free-kick for the hosts.

Nations were awarded a free-kick right at the edge of the penalty box in the 93rd minute and up stepped Simpson to drive the ball into the far-right side of the net to beat Benjamin Asare in post.

Olympics had been resilient and compact throughout the game as they managed to keep the Nations attacking force in check.

It looked like the spoils were going to be shared but Simpson showed brilliance to net that last-gasp winner for the hosts.

Mingle’s side take a one-point lead atop the league standings and will stay there at the end of matchday 24 if Samartex fail to win against defending champions, Medeama on Sunday.

Nations have now won four games on the spin. Olympics failed to make it two consecutive wins and would be disappointed they failed to hold on to leave Abrankese with at least a point.