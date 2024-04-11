2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Nsoatreman FC

Asante Kotoko SC will seek redemption from their recent predicament in the Ghana Premier League when they tackle Nsoatreman FC on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently winless in their last five league matches, losing four and drawing once across the period.

By extension, Kotoko have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum's team found themselves in the 10th position on the standings. They are five points away from relegation and five points away from the top four places.

Kotoko goes into the game on the back of back-to-back home defeats to Accra Lions and Nations FC and would want to change the status quo in the match week 25 fixture.

Nsoatreman have dipped in form, which has hampered their league title chasing credentials. They have only one victory from their last six league games, losing four of them in the process.

Maxwell Konadu's team are presently trailing the league leaders FC Samartex by twelve points. A win over Kotoko on Thursday will revive their hopes of challenging for the ultimate.

In their recent visit to Kumasi, Nsoatreman threw away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to the Porcupine Warriors in the JA Kuffour Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.