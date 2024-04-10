2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview- Heart of Lions vs Accra Lions

Heart of Lions will host Accra Lions at the Lions Den in Kpando for the matchday 25 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Lions from Accra travel to Kpando high in confidence after back-to-back victories in the Ghanaian topflight, and four in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the Lions from Kpando will be hoping to roar once again after a difficult campaign following their return to the Ghana Premier League. Heart of Lions have not won a game since beating Real Tamale United on matchday 20.

Ironically, Accra Lions' only defeat in the second round came against RTU.

With relegation stirring in the faces of the Kpando club, Heart of Lions will count on their fans for the all-important clash against Accra Lions.

Accra Lions defeated Heart of Lions 2-1 in the first round, which was their first-ever meeting in the Ghana Premier League. The two sides were rivals in the Ghanaian Division One before Accra Lions gained promotion three seasons ago.

The in-form Accra Lions will count on the exploits of Daniel Awuni, Dominic Amponsah, and goalkeeper Andrews Owusu, who has been in fine form in the second round. Seidu Sadat, who scored the winner against Bofoakwa on Saturday, and Mohammed Yahaya are expected to return to the squad after picking minor knocks.

Mustapha Yakubu and Atta Kusi will have a lot of work to do to hand Heart of Lions the needed boost against Accra Lions.

While both teams are having contrasting campaigns, Accra Lions are hoping to consolidate a position in the top four with Heart of Lions eyeing survival.