2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - RTU vs. Nations

Bottom-placed Real Tamale United (RTU) hosts high-flying Nations at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Wednesday at 15:00 local time.

Both teams are motivated to earn valuable points, albeit for different reasons.

Since their devastating 4-0 defeat to Nations five months ago, RTU enter this encounter following another loss to Aduana FC last Sunday.

Facing formidable opposition, RTU must address their weakened defence, which has seen them surrender 1.75 goals per match this season.

Visitors Nations arrive confidently, riding a remarkable winning streak of four consecutive matches against notable opponents such as Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, Dreams, and Berekum Chelsea.

Moreover, they boast a perfect defensive record in those victories, keeping clean sheets in every instance. Now regarded as legitimate title challengers, Nations aim to extend their dominance further.

Historically, RTU and Nations have squared off once since November 2023, with Nations emerging victorious.

Most notably, the most recent encounter concluded in a resounding 4-0 victory for Nations. Throughout their competitive history, RTU managed to score six goals while conceding twelve to Nations.

An overview of their respective performances reveals that RTU secured victory in six of their 24 matches this season, recording four draws and experiencing 14 losses.

Notably, they scored 24 goals (equal to 1.00 per match) while also conceding 42 (yielding 1.75 goals per match).

Conversely, Nations enjoyed success in 13 of their 24 matches, achieving four draws accompanied by seven losses.

Offensively, they delivered 28 goals (totalling 1.17 per match), coupled with a commendable defensive display that saw them allow just 16 goals (approximately 0.67 per match).