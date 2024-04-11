2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Asante Kotoko SC endured yet another setback in their quest for success, as they suffered their third consecutive home defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi witnessed their disappointment on Thursday night, as Nsoatreman FC pulled off a surprising 2-1 victory in the match week 25 fixture.

Under the guidance of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Kotoko, made strategic adjustments to their lineup following a draw with Berchem United.

Notable changes included the return of Uganda international Steven Dese Mukwala to the starting lineup, replacing Kalo Ouattara, while Rocky Dwamena found himself relegated to the bench.

Despite their efforts, Kotoko found themselves trailing after midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar netted the opening goal for Nsoatreman in the 23rd minute.

However, they managed to claw their way back into the game just before halftime, courtesy of a strike from midfielder Shadrack Addo, assisted by Enock Morrison.

Hope was fleeting for Kotoko, as Nsoatreman sealed their victory in stoppage time with a decisive goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman.

This defeat extended Kotoko's winless streak in the league to six matches, marking their longest drought in the past decade and deepening their woes.

As a result, Kotoko languish in the 10th position on the league standings with 33 points from 25 matches, while Nsoatreman ascended to fifth place, highlighting the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs.