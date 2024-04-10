2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report- Heart of Lions 2-0 Accra Lions

Heart of Lions ended Accra Lions' recent run of form after beating them 2-0 at the Lions Den in Kpando on matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League.

A goal at either side of half-time handed the Kpando-based club the needed boost in their relegation fight.

Kwesi Pong opened the scoring halfway into the first half before Ebenezer Abban sealed victory after converting from the spot deep in injury time.

Hearts of Lions tested Accra Lions' defence early in the game after Christian Boateng's long drive was collected by Andrews Owusu.

The hosts kept on pushing and in the 24th minute broke the deadlock Lions failed to clear their lines, with Pong pouncing on the defensive mishap.

Accra Lions were quickly awoken from their slumber as they began to control more of the game before half time.

However, after the break, Heart of Lions, backed by their supporters matched their opponents boot-for-boot.

Despite failing to convert their chances, they doubled their lead after the team was awarded a late penalty.

Abban elected himself and made no mistake from the spot as Heart of Lions returned to winning ways.