2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-0 Nations

Real Tamale United delivered a stunning blow to title contenders Nations FC on Wednesday afternoon at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The decisive goal came from midfielder Mohammed Iddriss in the 51st minute, securing a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Tamale United.

Nations FC entered the match riding high on a four-game winning streak and were heavily favoured to claim victory against the bottom-placed side.

However, Real Tamale United defied the odds, clinching their second consecutive home win and extending their unbeaten streak at home to five games.

The defeat will undoubtedly leave Nations FC disappointed, viewing it as a missed opportunity to capitalize on first-placed Samartex's dropped points in their away match against Legon Cities.

With this result, Nations FC now finds themselves three points behind the league leaders, holding onto second place, while Real Tamale United remain rooted to the bottom of the table.