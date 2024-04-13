2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. RTU

Bechem United will host bottom-placed RTU at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, April 14 2024 for their matchday 26 league fixture.

Both teams are separated by 10 points with eighth-placed Bechem United on 35 points.

The Hunters will be chasing their second win in five matches after winning one and drawing three of their last four.

They will however, be keen to sweep aside a struggling RTU to return to winning ways.

RTU recorded their second win after eight games in the second round of the campaign with a shocking 1-0 victory over high-flying Nations FC on Wednesday.

The Pride of the North would want to draw confidence from that crucial win as they aim to exit the danger zone.

The Hunters have struggled in front of goal with the departures of the like of Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Avornyo.

They have scored four goals in their last seven matches with half of those goals coming at home.

RTU could leave the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium with a point if they do a good job in containing their hosts and could possibly make it two wins on the spin if they are daring in their approach.