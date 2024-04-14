2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Following their shock defeat to bottom-placed RTU on Wednesday, Nations FC will aim to respond positively when they host Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, April 14 2024.

Second-placed Nations FC remain the only team unbeaten at home this season and would want to stay firm in the title race with a win over visiting Bofoakwa.

The premier league debutants are 3 points behind league leaders, Samartex and would want to remain hot on the heels of the Timber Giants.

Bofoakwa Tano have struggled for consistency and are just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

The Hunters beat third-placed Aduana Stars but have failed to record two wins on the spin after achieving this feat on matchday 2 and 3.

They would have to show character and resilience to get something out of this game.

It could be a humiliating score line for Bofo if they put up a below par performance.