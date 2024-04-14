Nsoatreman seek to build on their recent triumph over Kotoko in Kumasi as they prepare to face Great Olympics in Nsuatre, aiming for back-to-back victories.

This encounter comes just five months after their last meeting, which saw Great Olympics emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

Nsoatreman enter the match buoyed by their recent form, having extended their unbeaten streak to three matches with the win over Asante Kotoko last Thursday.

Notably, they have displayed defensive solidity at home, boasting three consecutive clean sheets.

In contrast, Great Olympics approach the fixture following a draw against Bechem United, grappling with a streak of conceding goals in their last four matches, adding to the team's psychological pressure.

The head-to-head record between Nsoatreman and Great Olympics since February 2023 slightly favours the latter, with Great Olympics securing two victories compared to Nsoatreman's one.

Across these encounters, Nsoatreman have scored a total of four goals, while Great Olympics has netted five.

In the league, Nsoatreman has won 11 out of 25 matches, drawing four and suffering ten defeats, scoring an average of 0.84 goals per match while conceding at the same rate.

On the other hand, Great Olympics have claimed eight victories in 25 matches, alongside eight draws and nine defeats, with an average of 0.72 goals scored and 0.80 goals conceded per match.