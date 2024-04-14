2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Aduana Stars 1-0 Heart of Lions

Aduana Stars left it very late in their Ghana Premier League game against newbies Heart of Lions to remain in contention for the ultimate prize at the end of the season.

Defender Alex Boakye scored deep in additional time to secure the maximum points of match day 26 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday.

Yaw Acheampong made amendments to the Aduana squad that lost narrowly to Bofoakwa Tano in the last round with Yaw Ansah Fufuro returned to the goalposts.

Sam Adams, who netted a hat-trick in the game against Real Tamale United, also returned to the starting lineup after missing the last match through a minor injury.

Lions gaffer Bashir Hayford made no adjustments to the squad that started in their 1-0 win over Accra Lions last week in Kpando.

African Games gold medallist Mahmoud Mohaison continued to marshall the midfield for the newcomers.

Having dominated the first half, Aduana created a few scoring chances. However, they failed to utilise those opportunities coupled with a save by Lions goalkeeper Lawrence Osei.

The visitors lifted up their performance in the second half and started to ask questions, yet they failed to get the cutting edge.

The deadlock of the encounter was finally broken when Boakye scored from close range in stoppage-time to give Aduana the crucial win as they remained in the 3rd position on the league log.