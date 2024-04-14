2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report – Bechem United 3-2 RTU

Bechem United had to come back twice from behind to secure a hard-fought victory over bottom-placed RTU at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, April 14 2024.

Gabriel Yapy Tenlep returned to the starting line-up after serving his suspension but the Hunters were missing the suspended Seth Kwadwo.

RTU raced into an early lead just 2 minutes into the game through Awudu Mohammed.

Abdul Aziz’s own goal gifted the Hunters the equalizer on 16 minutes to make it 1-1.

The Pride of the North restored their lead after five minutes through another own goal by the Bechem’s Emmanuel Ababio.

RTU went into the break with the lead and looked more determined even after recess to make it two wins on the spin.

The Hunters had other ideas as they showed character to net the equalizer through Francis Acquah in the 65th minute.

Cephas Mantey followed through with what proved to be the winner for the hosts after scoring on 70 minutes.

Seth Osei’s side return to winning ways and move to 5th on the league standings with a game in hand.

RTU will feel disappointed they couldn't hold on for at least a point as they remain rooted to the foot of the league table with 25 points.