2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report – Nations FC 2-2 Bofoakwa Tano

Nations FC spurned the chance to heap pressure on league leaders, Samartex as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, April 14 2024.

The visitors threatened an upset after taking an early lead in the 13th minute through Charles Mensah who was set up by Sammy Akoto Osae.

The hosts were awarded a penalty which was missed by Asamoah Boateng.

Nations however, restored parity through Barimah Baah just before the break to end the first half at 1-1.

After recess, Bofo believed they could leave Abrankese with all three points and kept pushing for the winner.

Their pressure paid off as Emmanuel Agyenim restored their lead after scoring in the 82nd minute.

The Hunters’ lead lasted only five minutes as Prince Acquah netted the equalizer to ensure that Nations’ unbeaten record at home remained intact.

Mingle’s side now trail Samartex by 5 points and they are away to Heart of Lions for their next game.

Bofoakwa are in 15 position and are only out of the danger zone on goal difference. They return to Sunyani to host Bechem United for their next game.