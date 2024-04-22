2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Medeama SC

Monday's solitary Ghana Premier League fixture takes place at the Golden City Park, as Berekum Chelsea host Medeama in a match of epic proportions.

Chelsea will be aiming to complete the double over the defending champions when they entertain them at the dreaded venue.

The Biribies managed a narrow 1-0 win against the champions back in November, 2023 at the Akoon Community park.

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu will be eager to put his former club to the sword as he prepares his team to battle the Tarkwa-based side.

Chelsea will be anxious to return to winning ways after losing 3-2 at league leaders FC Samartex 1996 while their opponents managed a 1-0 win over Legon Cities

Medeama have dropped to 7th on the table and will jump back to fourth if they manage to negotiate a win away from home.

The Golden City park has always been a dreaded venue for visiting teams and with Chelsea only losing just once in 12 home games, they stand as overwhelming favourites for this epic clash.

Samuel Boadu will be happy to complete the double despite not being in charge when the Blues pipped the defending champions at their own backward five months ago.

Team News

Medeama traveled to the Bono region with a 20-man squad for the big showdown against Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Jabal Adams replaces Appiah but first choice Felix Kyei makes the squad.

The club's most in-form player Kamaridini Mamudu, left-backs Fatawu Sulemana and Fatawu Hamidu as well as defensive trio Nurudeen Abdulai, Kofi Asmah and Kobina Amoah made the trip to Berekum.

Midfielder Manuel Mantey, Michael Enu, Azaria Fordjour, Godknows Dzakpasu as well as wingers Derrick Fordjour, Kelvin Nkrumah and David Boison are part of the 20-man squad.

Forwards Joshua Agyemang, Daouda Sidibe, Diawise Taylor and Bernandinho Tetteh are available for selection.

Berekum Chelsea's last week's brace hero Stephen Amankona, who is the leading top scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals, is available for the epic match.

Former Medeama forward Patrick Ansu is available to feature against his former side while the likes of Awuah Dramani, Ahmed Adams, Lord Amoah, Zakaria Fuseini, Shaibu Haruna, Flavien Kwasi, Frank Oppong, Vincent Adjei and Emmanuel Sarpong are all available for the clash.

Statistics

Chelsea lie 8th on the league table with 38 points, having won 1, drawn 2 and suffered two defeats in their last 5 league matches.

Berekum Chelsea have managed to accumulate 27 points at home this season, scoring 15 and conceding 5.

They are among the top 10 best performing clubs in the league at home and head into this fixture with just one defeat in their 12 home league games.

Medeama are 7th on the table after amassing 39 points from 26 games, having recorded 12 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats in their last five matches.

The Mauve and Yellow have managed to accumulate 9 points away from home this campaign, scoring 9 and conceding 16 league goals.

Medeama SC have recorded only 2 wins in 13 away league games played so far.

Berekum Chelsea have played Medeama SC three times at home in the league since 2020/21 season with Berekum Chelsea winning one and drawing two.

In the 2020/21 season, Berekum Chelsea drew 1-1 with Medeama SC, drew goalless in the 2021/22 season before winning 1-0 in the 2022/23 season.