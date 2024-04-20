2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Aduana FC

Bibiani Gold Stars will on Sunday afternoon welcome Aduana FC to Dun’s Park for what promises to be an intriguing encounter, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 local time.

This fixture marks the reunion of Bibiani Gold Stars and Aduana FC, five months after their last showdown, where Aduana FC emerged victorious with a 3-0 win.

Bibiani Gold Stars enter the match on the back of a defeat against Accra Lions, while Aduana FC approach the fixture following a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Lions.

However, Aduana FC's recent defensive woes, with goals conceded in 10 consecutive away matches, could pose a challenge for the visitors.

In their recent head-to-head encounters since February 2022, Bibiani Gold Stars and Aduana FC have shared the spoils, with each team securing two wins and one match ending in a draw.

Despite Aduana FC's recent dominance, both teams have displayed a balanced record in their recent encounters, with Bibiani Gold Stars scoring 2 goals and Aduana FC scoring 5 in their last five meetings.

Looking at their current season statistics, Bibiani Gold Stars have won 9 out of 26 matches, with 8 draws and 9 defeats.

They have scored 34 goals and conceded 32. On the other hand, Aduana FC have recorded 14 wins out of 26 matches, with no draws and 12 defeats. They have netted 37 goals and conceded 28.

Bibiani Gold Stars will aim to bounce back from their recent loss, having won three of their last six matches, including victories against Karela, Hearts of Oak, and Bofoakwa Tano.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC have had a mixed run, winning three and losing three of their last six matches, with notable victories over Hearts of Lions, Real Tamale, and Asante Kotoko.

With both teams eager to secure three crucial points, Sunday's clash promises an exciting battle between two evenly matched sides, as Bibiani Gold Stars seek redemption and Aduana FC aim to maintain their winning momentum.