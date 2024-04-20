2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview – Bofoakwa Tano vs. Bechem United

Bofokwa Tano will host Bechem United in a battle of the Hunters at the Sunyani Coronation Park for their matchday 27 premier league fixture on Sunday, April 21 2024.

Bofoakwa are out of the relegation zone with a superior goal difference and would aim for a quick return to the winning track.

They threatened an upset against high-flying Nations FC when they travelled to Abrankese last weekend in a game that ended 2-2.

John Eduafo will impress upon his lads to replicate that performance and even more against visiting Bechem United.

The visitors have played a game less and are in 6th position on the league standings with 38 points after coming back twice from behind to record a hard-fought victory over RTU last weekend.

That win for the Hunters came after they had drawn their last three matches and they would want make it two wins on the spin as they chase consistency.

This makes Sunday’s battle of the Hunters one to look forward to as both teams go in for the kill.