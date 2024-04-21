2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Nations FC

Heart of Lions will look to intensify their fight against relegation when they take on second placed Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon in Kpando.

Having managed only one win in their last six matches in the premiership, Lions need to improve their performance to be able to overcome Nations at the Kpando Stadium.

Lions are currently above the bottom placed team Real Tamale United on the Ghana Premier League standings and are six points away from the safe places.

Not even a victory on Sunday against Nations will elevate Lions from the relegation zone, but will rather cushion them in their battle for survival at the end of the season.

Nations are without a victory in the last two league matches ahead of their trip of Kpando. They go into the game with the intention of getting back to winning ways.

The back-to-back setbacks have seen Nations drop in their chase for the ultimate as they are now trailing the league leaders FC Samartex 1996 by five points.

Nations have amassed 44 points from 26 matches, making their maiden campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight a major success.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey's side have a rollercoaster form at away recently, recording four wins and three losses in the last seven games on the road.