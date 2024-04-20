2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Karela United vs Accra Lions

Ghana Premier League strugglers, Karela United will welcome Accra Lions to the Naa Sheriga Park for matchday 27 of the domestic topflight.

The Tamale-based club will hope to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in their last two games while Accra Lions try to end their brief poor run on the road.

Accra Lions have been in red-hot form since the turn of the year, winning all home games but suffered defeats in their last two games on the road.

Meanwhile, Karela United have won their last two home games including a victory over Tamale rivals Real Tamale United.

However, in their last five games, they have lost three, leaving them in 16th position on the Ghana Premier League table.

Accra Lions have won three of their last five matches and are currently fifth on the table after an impressive run.

The game in Tamale will be the sixth time the two teams are meeting in the league with Lions holding a good record against Karela. The Accra-based club has won four of their five encounters against Karela.

The host will rely on the experience of former Hearts of Oak defender Fatawu Mohammed and Maxwell Arthur.

On the other hand, Lions could count on red-hot forward Yahaya Mohammed, Dominic Amponsah, and the pacy Daniel Awuni.