2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview – RTU vs. Nsoatreman FC

Bottom-placed RTU welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex for premier league business on Sunday, April 21 2024.

The Pride of the North are aiming to get themselves out of the drop zone which makes this match a must-win.

Their off-the-pitch issues has taken a heavy toll on the team as they have won two, lost four and drawn two of their last eight matches.

Nsoatreman have still not overcome their second-round struggles after recording one win in their last four matches.

They occupy 7th position on the league standings with 38 points, 11 behind leaders, Samartex but Maxwell Konadu will aim for a strong finish to the season.

Just a point separates fourth-placed Medeama and Berekum Chelsea who are in 9th position.

A win for Nsoatreman would be significant in terms of their position on the league standings at the end of matchday 27.

RTU can’t afford to lose this game if they want to retain their top-flight status.