2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-0 Samartex

Asante Kotoko celebrated a much-needed victory on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, securing a 1-0 win over league leaders Samartex to break their torrid run of form.

Midfielder Enock Morrison emerged as the hero for Kotoko, converting from the penalty spot in the second half to clinch the lone goal of the game.

Entering the match on the back of seven winless outings, Kotoko faced a formidable challenge against Samartex.

However, the meeting with club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earlier in the week served as a source of motivation, inspiring the team to produce an improved performance.

Despite Samartex's resilient defence, Kotoko remained persistent, eventually finding the breakthrough through Morrison's spot-kick.

Although Samartex managed a few dangerous attempts, Kotoko's staunch defence held firm, securing only their second win in the second round of the league season.

With this crucial victory, Kotoko climbed to 10th place in the league standings, displacing fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Legon Cities on Saturday.

The win also propelled Kotoko five points clear of the relegation zone, with a four-point gap separating them from the top four.

Moving forward, consistency will be key for Kotoko as they aim to finish the season strongly following Sunday's much-needed relief win.

Meanwhile, Samartex's defeat did not inflict significant damage as their closest rivals failed to capitalize on their slip-up.

The league leaders maintain their position atop the standings, holding a five-point lead over their nearest competitors.