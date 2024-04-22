2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Medeama

Berekum Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Medeama to complete the double over the defending champions on Monday.

The win has lifted the Berekum-based side to 5th on the table to wrap up matchday-27 of the Ghana Premier League.

Two-second half goals from Hubert Gyau Banahene and Mezack Afriyie delivered victory for Samuel Boadu's men at the Golden City park.

Following a quiet and disappointing opening 45 minutes, the hosts took the lead courtesy of Hubert Gyau's close range-finish to spark wild jubilations in Berekum.

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei made a mess of a corner-kick, allowing the youngster to poke home the opener in the 70th minute.

Meshack Afriyie doubled the lead for Chelsea, beating goalkeeper Felix Kyei with a strike inside the box to seal victory for the side.

The defeat is a little harsh on Medeama, who went close to scoring on a number of occasions with Derrick Fordjour the biggest culprit- missing at least two vital chances.

Chelsea have jumped to 5th on the league table with 41 points while the defending champions have dropped to 8th with seven games to end the season.