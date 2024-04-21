2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Aduana FC

In another setback away from home, title contenders Aduana FC faced a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park on Sunday.

The lone goal of the match was netted by midfielder Alex Aso in the first half, securing three crucial points for the home side. Aduana's struggles on the road persisted as they succumbed to their sixth consecutive away loss.

Aso's decisive strike came just before halftime, in the 44th minute. Despite Aduana's efforts to stage a comeback in the second half, Gold Stars showcased a resolute defensive display to safeguard their lead.

Despite creating some scoring opportunities, Aduana failed to capitalise, resulting in a defeat that dampens their aspirations for the league title.

With this loss, Aduana remain seven points behind the league leaders, as Samartex also suffered a defeat on the road against Asante Kotoko.

On the other hand, Bibiani Gold Stars bounced back from their previous loss to Accra Lions with a solid victory.

Having won three out of their last four games, Gold Stars are now just three points away from breaking into the top four, signalling a resurgence in their form.