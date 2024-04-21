2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Bechem United

Bofoakwa Tano were held to a 1-1 draw by Bechem United in a battle of the Hunters at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21 2024.

Boa-At Regain gave the visitors the lead on 29 minutes but their advantage lasted just 8 minutes.

Bashiru Abu restored parity for Bofo in the 37th minute after a blunder by Aziz Dari Haruna in post which ended the first half at 1-1.

After recess, both teams threw everything at each other to get the winner but they were no goals scored in the second half.

The spoils had to be shared at full time which leaves Bechem United in 6th position on the league standings with 39 points and a game in hand.

Bofoakwa are still threatened by relegation in 15th position on 31 points and they are away to Nsoatreman for their next game.

Bechem United will host Heart of Lions for their next match.