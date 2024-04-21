2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report - Heart of Lions 3-0 Nations FC

Heart of Lions produced their best performance of the season in the Ghana Premier League after hammering second placed Nations FC at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday.

Lions recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Nations to inspire their fight against relegation. This win will be a major booster for Bashir Hayford's side for the remainder of the season.

Hayford made a few changes to the squad that lost narrowly to Aduana Stars in last round likewise Kassim Mingle Ocansey who made a few alterations to the Nations team from the last game.

The Kpando-based lads were up and running early in the game after midfielder Mahmoud Mohaison gave them the advantage ten minutes after the kick-off.

Teenage forward Akwasi Bentil Duah extended the advantage for Lions in the 65th minute from a close range effort in the match day 27 fixture.

Substitute Nana Kwame Oppong put the icing on the cake in stoppage-time when he found the back of the net following a good team effort.

Lions remain in the 15th position on the league standings despite Sunday's victory. They are now three points away from the safety places.

Nations are not affected by the defeat as they sit in the second place on the table, trailing the league leaders FC Samartex 1996 by five points.