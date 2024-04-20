2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report- Karela United 1-1 Accra Lions

Karela United were held at home after sharing the spoils with Accra Lions in a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Naa Sheriga Park.

Mohammed Asigiri's opener was cancelled by Dominic Amponsah as the visitors extended their good run of form against the Premier League strugglers.

Accra Lions got off to a bright start in the early minutes but the host made their intention at goal clear with strikes from Fatawu Mohammed and Nurudeen Jibril.

Halfway through the first half goalkeeper Andrew Owusu of Accra Lions made a finger-tip save to deny Asigri while on the other hand, Daniel Awuni tested the Karela goal area.

After the break, Owusu produced another strong save to stop the host from opening the scoring.

However, just a little after the hour mark the host broke the deadlock through the lively Asigri, who fired home from inside the box.

His lead lasted for only four minutes after Amponsah smashed home following Karela United's goalkeeper's inability to stop Bernard Kesse's ferocious strike.

Kesse almost gave Lions the lead with his wizardry dribbling skills a moment later, which saw him easily maneuver his way past a sea of Karela defence but the final effort could not trouble Karela.

Late in the game, Baba Apiiga came close to giving the visitors all three points but he was denied Karela's brave defending.

Karela chased a late winner but Accra Lions were resolute in defence and offered so much threat in attack.