2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – RTU 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC rallied from behind to snatch all three points to deepen the woes of relegation-threatened RTU’s at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex on Sunday, April 21 2024.

The visitors fell behind to Alhassan Mankuyeli’s 26th minute goal for RTU in the first half. The hosts went into the break with that slender lead.

Nsoatreman netted the equalizer after recess and kept pushing for the winner.

The Pride of the North wilted under pressure as Collins Kudjoe’s last-gasp strike in stoppage gave Nsoatreman a hard-fought victory in Nalerigu.

Maxwell Konadu’s side return to winnings and move to 4th position on the league standings with 41 points, 8 behind leaders, Samartex.

RTU remain rooted to the foot of the table with 25 points and their next match is away to Dreams FC.

Nsoatreman return to Nsuatre to host Bofoakwa Tano for their next game.