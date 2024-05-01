2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak will host neigbours Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium for matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The game initially slated for Saturday, April 27, 2024, was pushed to Wednesday, May 1st, over a broadcasting decision.

The Phobians will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Legon Cities on Matchday 27 when they square up with the in-form Accra Lions.

Hearts have a good record against their younger neighbours, who are still in search of a first-ever Premier League with over their rivals.

However, the former Premier League champions have struggled this season, and are currently 12 on the table with a win in their last five matches. Hearts have lost three, drawn one and won one of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions, arguably the best team in the second round, have won three and lost only one of their last five games.

Hearts of Oak's Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara will count on top marksman Hamza Issah to deliver the goods for his team with support from Salim Adams and Linda Mtange.

Accra Lions' attack has been sharp since the turn of the year and will be led by Yahaya Mohammed with Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah offering creativity in that department.