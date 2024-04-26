2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Nations FC will be eager to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, April 27 2024.

Second-placed Nations trail leaders Samartex by 5 points after the former failed to win in their last three matches.

Mingle’s side will be keen on victory over visiting Gold Stars to turn the heat on The Timber Giants who are at home to Great Olympics at the same kick-off time on Saturday.

The premier league debutants remain the only side unbeaten at home which makes a win over â€˜bad travellers’, Gold Stars highly probable especially as they aim to stay firm in the title race.

The Miners have won just once away from Dun’s Park this season and will have to deploy every weapon in their armory if they want to leave Abrankese with at least a point.

Frimpong Manso has successfully steered Gold Stars clear the danger zone as they now occupy 9th position on the league standings with 38 points.

They have three of their last four matches including that first away of the campaign which was over Hearts of Oak.

Despite the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex being a fortress, Manso could cause an upset if he gets his tactics right and his lads execute same to perfection.