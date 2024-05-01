2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 0-1 Accra Lions

Accra Lions secured a historic win over Hearts of Oak after beating the Phobians 1-0 on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Ibrahim Issah's second-half strike was enough as Lions continued their impressive second-round run in the Ghanaian topflight.

The host got off to a bright start after Linda Mtage and Salim Adams tested the visitors' defence in the early minutes.

Adams later forced a strong save from Accra Lions' goalkeeper with a powerful freekick right at the edge of the box.

Accra Lions quickly recovered from their slow start taking charge of the game with a flurry of attack with Dominic Amponsah almost opening the scoring following a swift play from the left.

Just before half time, Lions felt they were denied a penalty after Daniel Awuni's cross hit the hand of a Hearts of Oak in the box.

Daniel Oduro fired from a distance but missed by inches as the referee ended the half.

After the break, Blessing Asuman almost broke the deadlock after he was sent through by Mohammed Shawkan.

The visitors dominated the early exchanges and Amponsah gave Hearts a scored with a lovely curler before a swift counter saw Accra Lions opening the scoring.

Awuni blistered his way from the right before finding Amponsah in a quick one-two before the winger cut in for Issa for the opener.

Yahaya should have made it 2-0 but after a one-on-one with Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper but his chip went inches wide.

Hearts of Oak created late chances with Hamza Issah and Dennis Korsah coming close but it was too late to salvage a point.