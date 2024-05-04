2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Nations FC

Karela United dealt a significant blow to Nations FC's title ambitions by securing a narrow victory in a fiercely contested match on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League,

Despite determined efforts from both sides, the first half concluded without any goals. However, Giyasu Ibrahim's 54th-minute strike proved decisive, earning Karela United all three points and denting the hopes of the debutant Nations FC.

The defeat marks Nations FC's third consecutive loss on the road, highlighting their recent struggles away from home. With only one away win in their last five matches, the defeat against Karela United adds to their challenges, especially as they face the threat of losing their second-place position if Accra Lions triumph over Aduana FC.

For Karela United, the victory holds significant importance as it boosts their survival hopes in the league. Remarkably, it marks back-to-back wins for the team, following their surprise victory over Aduana FC in the previous game.

The result sees Karela United leapfrogging temporarily into 12th place, overtaking Hearts of Oak with 37 points.

Looking ahead, Karela United will aim to build on their newfound momentum when they face Bechem United in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Nations FC will be eager to bounce back from this setback as they prepare to take on Accra Lions in their next match, hoping to revive their title aspirations and return to winning ways.